Coach Inc (COH) Shares Tumble Hard on Earnings Miss

Coach Inc (NYSE: COH ) stock was hit hard Tuesday on the company’s revenue miss.

For its fourth quarter of fiscal 2014, Coach unveiled revenue of $1.13 billion, which came up considerably shorter than analysts’ projections of $1.51 billion, based on a poll conducted by Thomson Reuters.

Earnings were strong in the period as Coach’s profit amounted to 50 cents per share, ahead of Wall Street’s consensus estimate of 49 cents per share. North American comparable store sales rose 4%, compared to expectations of a 3.6% rise.

Net income amounted to $152 million, which was $70 million higher than the year-ago figure of $82 million. On July 11, Coach completed its acquisition of the Kate Spade brand for $2.4 billion in an all-cash deal.

For the current fiscal year 2018, the company expects earnings to be between $2.35 to $2.40 per share, below the projection of $2.49 per share. Revenue is also below the mark of $6 billion — according to Thomson Reuters’ estimate — as it is slated to be in the range of $5.8 billion to $5.9 billion.

“In addition, the company is projecting operating income growth of 22% to 25% versus fiscal 2017 driven by mid-single digit organic growth, the acquisition of Kate Spade, and estimated synergies of $30-$35 million,” the company said in its earnings call. “These synergies are expected to offset in part the reduction in profitability from the strategic and deliberate pullback of Kate Spade wholesale disposition and online flash sales channels.”

COH stock surged 13.5% Tuesday.