Nintendo Switch Prepares to Meet Holiday Demand

Those hoping to get their hands on the Nintendo Switch this holiday season just got some good news.

Source: Nintendo

Nintendo Co., Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: NTDOY ) says that it is planning to increase production of the Nintendo Switch in an effort to meet holiday demand. This still doesn’t mean that customers will be able to get one when the holidays roll around, but it does increase the chances.

“We’re doing everything we can to make sure everyone who wants to buy a Nintendo Switch system can do so,” Nintendo said in a statement obtained by GameSpot. “We will ramp up production for the holiday period, which has been factored into our forecast.”

Nintendo is planning to sell roughly 10 million Switch units during its fiscal year ending on March 31, 2018. However, insider sources claim that this number may reach 18 million units. Records from June 30, 2017 show that the Nintendo Switch has sold 4.7 million units since its launch.

The demand for the Nintendo Switch may comes as a surprise to the company following the release of its Wii U. The company only sold 13.56 million units of the video game console during its lifetime. These slow sales may be why Nintendo is being more cautious with production of the Switch.

NTDOY has been having a supply problem with more than just the Nintendo Switch lately. The company’s SNES Classic sold out within minutes once perorders went up. These same issue plagued the NES Mini and made it next to impossible to find the re-release of the classic console.

NTDOY stock was up 2% as of noon Monday and is up 62% year-to-date.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.