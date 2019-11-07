7 Earnings Reports to Watch Next Week

Editor’s note: InvestorPlace’s Earnings Reports to Watch is updated weekly. Please check back next week for our latest earnings picks.

Earnings season increasingly looks like a success. The S&P 500 has closed at all-time highs every day this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite may well be headed toward new peaks as well, thanks to strong earnings from Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) and Facebook (NASDAQ: FB ) on Wednesday evening.

There’s still work left to do next week, however, with several key reports on the earnings calendar. Growth stocks — which have seen choppy and occasionally volatile trading in recent weeks — take center stage. But value investors too will have key releases on which to focus, as a pair of giants will convince investors that near-term profit challenges are transitory.

Even at all-time highs, this doesn’t seem like a market firing on all cylinders, but rather grinding slowly higher. But with a Federal Reserve rate cut and solid mega-cap earnings in the books, U.S. equities could take off if these seven names can deliver next week.

Earnings Reports to Watch: Uber (UBER)

Source: Shutterstock

Earnings Report Date: Monday, Nov. 4, after market close

The carnage in recent initial public offerings like Uber (NYSE: UBER ) seems to be at an end. Shares of both Uber and rival Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT ) have bounced off recent lows, as have stocks like Slack Technologies (NYSE: WORK ) and Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON ).

But it’s too early to argue that the bottom is in for good. With LYFT stock actually down on Thursday despite a blowout third-quarter report, the pressure is on for Uber earnings. The muted reaction to Lyft’s Q3 suggests investors remain somewhat skeptical toward the ride-sharing model. Trading across IPO stocks this year, even with the recent bounce, proves the public markets are more focused on profitability than their private counterparts.

A big report from Uber can buttress the strong numbers from Lyft and re-inspire confidence in the industry. It could even help other new issues that need to grow into positive earnings. But it’s worth remembering that Lyft earnings for the second quarter were impressive too. A big miss from Uber the following day sent both stocks into a tailspin — and brought a number of 2019 IPOs down as well.

Square (SQ)

Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Wednesday, Nov. 6, after market close

Uber isn’t the only growth stock with a big report next week. Wednesday afternoon sees two intriguing reports from dearly valued high-flyers. The first, Square (NYSE: SQ ), admittedly isn’t quite as dearly valued as it used to be. SQ stock still sits 37% below 2018 highs.

Recent history suggests investors shouldn’t expect a rally next week. Square stock has exhibited the same pattern after its last three earnings releases. Square earnings top the company’s guidance. The outlook for the next quarter disappoints. Investors look forward, and not backward, and SQ stock sells off.

But to use the most dangerous words in investing, this time may be different. SQ stock has made a usually bullish double bottom in recent sessions. The stock isn’t cheap, but at 57x forward earnings, its valuation at least is back in the range of reasonable. Growth remains impressive, and the long-term opportunity remains intact.

I wrote earlier this month that flat trading looked like a good omen ahead of the report, as it suggests expectations are lower than they’ve been ahead of past releases. (SQ stock rallied sharply into the second quarter release, for instance.)

That said, there’s downside risk here as well. As Barron’s noted this week, competitors are catching up to Square. If Square disappoints on the top line, competitive fears will only rise. And investors will likely focus more on the fact that SQ stock still trades at almost 60 times forward earnings than they will on the fact that it’s nearly 40% cheaper than it used to be.

Roku (ROKU)

Source: Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Wednesday, November 6, after market close

Unlike SQ stock, Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU ) is roaring into earnings. A September plunge has reversed, and ROKU has risen nearly 50% in a little over a month.

Those gains set up an intriguing earnings report on Wednesday afternoon — one that is important to both Roku and growth stocks as a whole. ROKU has far and away been the best large-cap stock in the market this year, gaining a stunning 370%-plus year-to-date. Among stocks with a market capitalization above $10 billion, Snap (NYSE: SNAP ) is a distant second with a 174% YTD gain. (Fourth-place Carvana (NYSE: CVNA ) also reports on Wednesday after the close.)

But SNAP stock declined after earnings (though it eventually recaptured those losses). Investors shrugged at a Q3 beat from Shopify (NYSE: SHOP ) — and it was a beat, as a reported EPS miss was driven by a one-time tax issue — even though SHOP stock has posted a weaker rally of late after its own sharp decline.

There’s some evidence that the valuation concerns that pressured growth names in September persist. That might mean that Roku needs an absolutely flawless quarter simply to hold current levels. Right now, the options market isn’t convinced, as it’s pricing in a 15% move in ROKU stock between now and next Friday.

Of course, if ROKU can rally after earnings, that itself is evidence that investors are back to prioritizing growth over valuation. That would be good news not just for ROKU stock, but SHOP, CNVA, SNAP and other top-performing growth names.

Qualcomm (QCOM)

Source: jejim / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Wednesday, Nov. 6, after market close

Expectations aren’t nearly as high for the fiscal fourth quarter report from Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM ). Pressure from the now-resolved dispute with Apple and the ban on China’s Huawei should lead to what looks like an ugly quarter. Wall Street expects earnings to fall 22% year-over-year on the back of a revenue decline that’s nearly as steep.

But those headline numbers don’t mean QCOM stock can’t rally after earnings. The stock has gained nicely this year, as investors are choosing to look forward and not backward. If Qualcomm can keep that focus on the long-term opportunities — notably in 5G — via decent numbers and optimistic commentary, it can gain.

A strong quarter here would help not only QCOM stock, but chip stocks as well. Impressive reports and optimistic outlooks from Intel (NASDAQ: INTC ) and Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX ) have helped drive the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index to all-time highs. But there’s been some caution, too, from the likes of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN ) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD ), the latter of which traded flat Wednesday after a mixed quarter.

A bullish outlook from Qualcomm would add to the case that the industry is in a good spot — and could drive more buying in the sector. Anything less, and perhaps earnings season doesn’t look quite as strong for semiconductor stocks as it appears at the moment.

Disney (DIS)

Source: James Kirkikis / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Thursday, Nov. 7, after market close

From a short-term perspective, fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for Disney (NYSE: DIS ) look potentially dangerous. DIS stock soared this spring on optimism toward its new streaming offering.

But the gains have faded of late — and, from here, Disney stock is going to require patience. As even CEO Bob Iger has admitted, earnings will see near-term pressure as the company spends up behind the launch and loses high-margin licensing revenue from Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX ).

That pressure is going to impact fourth-quarter results: current Wall Street consensus estimates project a 36% decline in profits year-over-year. As with Qualcomm, that doesn’t mean the stock is going to decline. But — again, as with Qualcomm — it does mean that Disney needs to give optimistic commentary for the long-term to convince investors to stick around in the meantime.

That may be a challenge. Weakness in the theme park business led DIS stock to sell off after the third-quarter report in August. Cord-cutting poses a continuing threat to ESPN, ABC and other Disney-owned networks, and led to lowered profit estimates from JPMorgan Chase this month.

DIS stock isn’t likely to plunge after the report: even the disappointing Q3 only led to a 5% decline. But the chart since April shows that investors already are getting a bit antsy. On Thursday, Disney needs to give those investors reason to stick around.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) and Take-Two Interactive (TTWO)

Source: madamF / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Thursday, November 7, after market close

Thursday is a big day for the video gaming sector. Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI ) has rallied nicely in recent months, but still sits roughly one-third below last October’s highs. Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO ) had outperformed, but has pulled back from mid-August highs, retreating as ATVI gained. A solid, but unspectacular report from Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA ) did nothing to break the rangebound trading in that stock.

That trading sets up important reports from both Activision Blizzard and Take-Two on Thursday afternoon. Activision needs to prove it can drive earnings growth amid questions about its game pipeline. Take-Two surprisingly has established itself as the best-positioned of the three developers, but recent trading suggests at least some investors may have swapped TTWO for the cheaper ATVI. Impressive Q3 numbers could bring those buyers back.

The sector on the whole certainly has disappointed bullish expectations in recent quarters. The explosive growth of privately held Epic Games’ Fortnite obviously has been a factor. The big three publicly traded developers need to prove they can respond to the new environment. EA wasn’t able to convince investors of that fact, but Activision and Take-Two will have their own opportunities on Thursday.

As of this writing, Vince Martin did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.