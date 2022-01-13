Why 5G Is a Major Gamechanger in the Tech Space

On Monday, the Georgia Bulldogs beat the Alabama Crimson Tide to win the 2021 College Football National Championship.
It’s just the latest win in a long history of domination… by the Southeastern Conference (SEC).
For all you non-football fans, both Georgia and Alabama are part of the SEC. This means that regardless of who won last, this elite football conference added another National Championship to its list.
And quite the list it is.
Below, we look at which school took the title each year since 2006. A SEC school has won it 12 of those years. Only Clemson, Ohio State, and Florida State have won the title from a non-SEC conference during this period.
Now, as you might suspect, lots of championships correspond with lots of great players.
So, if you’re a talent scout in the National Football League (NFL), are you going to pay attention to players coming out of the SEC?
Obviously.
That’s why the SEC has the most former student-athletes in the NFL, more than any other conference (Alabama takes the top spot with 53 players on active NFL rosters).
And as a scout, are you going to spend more time analyzing players from the SEC than, say, the Sun Belt Conference?
No disrespect to the Sun Belt, obviously. It’s just that it’s not on the same level as the SEC when it comes to generating football stars.
So, yes, when you find a conference that produces an abundance of winners, you’d make it your focus. Giving equal research time to lesser conferences just wouldn’t make sense.
Let’s back up a moment…
What in the world are we talking about? Why are we starting today’s Market360 with football?
Because there’s a similar dynamic in investing. Every now and then, a sector or trend emerges that produces an abundance of winners. Far more than is typical.
When that happens, it creates a “make hay while the sun shines” environment for investors. It’s a temporary moment of focused outperformance that can transform portfolio returns.
I see a red-hot sector setting up today to produce a slew of such winners.
When I find a dominant moneymaking trend, I don’t just recommend a stock or two and call it a day.
I analyze these trends from every conceivable angle.
I ask myself: Who are the main players? The manufacturers? The suppliers? The distributors? Are there elements or precious minerals that will be in demand as a result of this trend? Are there other new technologies that will develop? What small, off-the-radar companies with a competitive advantage will corner a significant portion of this new market?
I look at it all. Once I see one of these trends developing, I don’t stop digging for “gold.”
I mean, why have one or two massive winners when you can have eight or nine?
On Tuesday during my Big Bet Summit, I revealed that I see 5G setting up today to produce a slew of new winners. The reality is that there are many different applications for 5G. We have the 5G smartphones, like the latest iPhone, Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel. With 5G, these smartphones are much faster, allowing users to access sites and download videos in the blink of an eye. The 5G smartphones alone offer plenty of profit potential. According to Juniper Research, revenue for 5G smartphones could top $337 billion by 2025.
And as I discussed yesterday, 5G is an absolute gamechanger that’s going to further foster the growth of other revolutionary technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), self-driving cars, artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual reality (VR) – just to name a few.
During my Big Bet Summit, I explained in detail how 5G will help those different technologies, as well as the stunning impact it will have on the U.S. economy. In case you missed it, you can watch a replay of the Big Bet Summit here.
