What Stocks to Buy During War? 3 to Consider Now

Investors are wondering about what stocks to buy during the war between Russia and Ukraine and we’ve got a few suggestions.
The conflict between Russia and Ukraine heated up over the weekend when the smaller country was invaded by its neighbor. Russia appears committed to taking Ukraine into its fold and the war is causing chaos in the stock market as sanctions go into effect.
Overall we’re seeing a lot of drops today from certain sectors of the market. That includes Russian oil and financial stocks taking a beating today. But it’s not just Russian companies, airline stocks are also slipping today as flight restrictions are put in place.
With all that said, let’s take a look at what stocks investors might want to buy during the war below!
What Stocks to Buy During War: Defense Stocks
Defense stocks are a safe bet to buy during wartime as countries typically increase spending to match aggression. With that in mind, investors will want to consider stakes in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC), Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX), General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), and other defense stocks.
What Stocks to Buy During War: Oil Stocks
Russia is a big player in the oil sector and sanctions could see fewer exports from the country as the war heats up. If that happens, oil prices could rise higher due to scarce supply. That could be good news for Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), and other non-Russian oil stocks.
What Stocks to Buy During War: Renewable Energy Stocks
If oil isn’t your cup of tea then maybe consider investing in renewable energy stocks. The sector has already been in the limelight lately as the U.S. moves more toward green energy. With possible oil sanctions to consider, it could result in renewable energy companies getting more business. Among them are Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEP,BEPC), Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN), First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR), and several others.
Investors searching out more stock market news for today are in luck!
We’ve got all the latest news traders need to know about for Monday. That includes what’s happening with Nio (NYSE:NIO), Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG), and First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) shares today. You can find all of that news at the following links!
More Stock Market News for Monday
- NIO Stock Pops on Secondary Listing News. 6 Things to Know.
- Is PLUG Stock a Buy Right Now? 3 Analysts Weigh In on Plug Power
- FHN Stock Alert: 11 Things for First Horizon Investors to Know About the Massive TD Bank Deal
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.