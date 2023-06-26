Is the Stock Market Closed on the Fourth of July 2023?

Investors are looking for information about the stock market being closed on the Fourth of July, and we’ve got the answers they seek!
The simple answer is that the stock market will be closed for the Fourth of July. To go along with that, the Federal holiday will see other closures too. That includes the bond market, as well as banks shutting their doors that day.
Investors will also keep in mind that the stock market will not be closed on July 3. However, traders will get to enjoy a shorter day as the stock market will only remain open until 1:00 p.m. Eastern that day.
More Stock Market Holidays
Investors looking forward to other upcoming stock market holidays have a few more coming in 2023. Following the Fourth of July, the next stock market holiday is Labor Day. That will take place on Monday, Sept. 4.
After that, there are two more market holidays in 2023: Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Thanksgiving Day takes place on Thursday, Nov. 23, and markets will also close early the following day, which is Black Friday. Christmas Day takes place on Dec. 25, as always, which is a Monday this year.
However, the stock market isn’t closed yet, and that means there’s plenty of recent news worth reading about.
