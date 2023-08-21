Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

It’s time to start the week with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers worth watching on Monday!
Moving stocks this morning are a share transfer, stock offering, earnings data, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) stock is rocketing more than 110% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) shares are soaring over 57% following a share transfer.
- China Pharma (NASDAQ:CPHI) stock is surging more than 25% with heavy early morning trading today.
- SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) shares are rising close to 24% after marking rPET granule raw material for textile production.
- Electriq Power (NYSE:ELIQ) stock is increasing nearly 24% without any clear news this morning.
- Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) shares are gaining almost 19% on Monday morning.
- Growth for Good (NASDAQ:GFGD) stock is climbing over 18% after updating its sponsor support agreement.
- Genius (NYSEMKT:GNS) shares are getting a close to 17% boost on Monday morning.
- First Light (NYSEMKT:FLAG) stock is jumping more than 15% after updating investors on its merger plan.
- Tingo (OTCMKTS:TMNA) shares are up over 15% this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) stock is plummeting more than 35% after announcing a proposed stock offering.
- NAPCO Security Techs (NASDAQ:NSSC) shares are diving over 33% after releasing preliminary fiscal Q4 earnings.
- Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI) stock is tumbling nearly 20% on Monday morning.
- Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) shares are taking a more than 17% beating after providing investors with a strategic update.
- Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) stock is sliding almost 17% this morning.
- Jet AI (NASDAQ:JTAI) shares are dropping over 16% after its artificial intelligence (AI) booking app was released on the App Store.
- Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) stock is decreasing more than 15% following a delisting notice.
- Able View Global (NASDAQ:ABLV) shares are slipping over 13% following its public debut last week.
- ESGL (NASDAQ:ESGL) stock is dipping more than 13% on Monday morning.
- JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 13% after announcing a registered direct offering.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.