WE Stock Alert: Is WeWork About to Go Bankrupt?

WeWork (NYSE:WE), the flexible work space provider that was one of the biggest Silicon Valley stories of the last decade, just warned of possible bankruptcy.
For the second quarter, the company saw a loss of $397 million on revenue of $844 million. The firm also saw negative EBITDA, which left WeWork with only $680 million in liquidity.
WE stock is falling hard on this news. Shares lost around 5% on Aug. 8 and nearly 20% overnight, opening on Aug. 9 at about 17 cents per share. The stock last traded for more than $1 back in March and now has a market capitalization of about $100 million.
WE Stock: WeFail?
WeWork has been trying to right itself for years. The company has been unable to beat the work-from-home trend that began with the pandemic. Workers who need part-time space for writing stories or holding meetings are more likely to just go to a local coffee shop.
Interim CEO David Tolley and WeWork put forth a four-point plan to avoid bankruptcy, saying all the steps must be completed in the next 12 months. Per the plan, WeWork must renegotiate rents, reduce churn and grow sales, limit capital expenses and find additional capital “via issuance of debt or equity securities or asset sales.”
At its height, WeWork was estimated to be worth $47 billion by SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SFTBY), which put $10 billion into the company. The story of founders Adam and Rebekah Neumann became the 2022 mini series WeCrashed, starring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway.
There are still contingent office companies around, with names like Industrious Office, Venture X and Lucid Private Offices. But WeWork claimed it would revolutionize the space by selling “memberships,” putting companies in line to get premium space fast.
The latest disaster was foreshadowed in May by the resignation of CEO Sandeep Mathrani. Jokes about the state of the business quickly followed.
What Happens Next?
Interim CEO David Tolley may succeed in getting some concessions on the rent. But what WeWork needs most to survive are customers.
On the date of publication, Dana Blankenhorn did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.