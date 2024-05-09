Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

Pre-market stock movers are a hot topic this morning and we’ve got traders covered with all of the latest news behind these movements on Thursday!
Moving stocks are earnings reports, a delisting notice, a public offering and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) stock is rocketing more than 51% alongside its Q1 2024 earnings report.
- Inspire Veterinary (NASDAQ:IVP) shares are soaring over 47% following a reverse stock split.
- Pop Culture (NASDAQ:CPOP) stock is surging more than 44% with an operating update.
- Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK) shares are rising 20% despite a delisting notice.
- Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) stock is gaining over 16% after releasing its Q1 2024 earnings report.
- AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) shares are increasing more than 15% on positive Q1 earnings.
- TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) stock is climbing over 15% this morning.
- Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) shares are heading more than 15% higher after beating Q1 estimates.
- X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) stock is jumping over 14% with the release of its Q1 earnings report.
- Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL) shares are up more than 12% on Thursday.
10 Top Losers
- Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) stock is diving over 36% after rallying yesterday on study news.
- Emcore (NASDAQ:EMKR) shares are tumbling more than 31% on lackluster fiscal Q2 2024 earnings.
- Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) stock is taking an over 29% beating after releasing its latest earnings report.
- CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) shares are sliding more than 28% alongside its Q1 earnings results.
- Delta Apparel (NYSEMKT:DLA) stock is dropping over 23% with its fiscal Q2 earnings results.
- Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) shares are decreasing more than 23% as it also released earnings today.
- Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS) stock is falling over 20% as it reports results for Q1.
- Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) shares are slipping more than 16% after pricing a public offering.
- Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) stock is dipping nearly 16% with its Q1 earnings report.
- Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 14% following a guidance cut.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.