SPECIAL REPORT The 5 Best Stocks to Buy for 2024

The New Magnificent 7: 3 Future Superstars to Watch

Buy these magnificent future superstars for high returns

By Michael Que, InvestorPlace Contributor Dec 26, 2023, 1:00 am EST

Advertisement

  • U.S. economy signals a soft landing with PCE at 2.6% YoY, sparking talk of early Fed interest rate cuts
  • CrowdStrik (CRWD):CRWD sees a 149.15% YTD stock surge, strong financials, and bolstered cybersecurity with Falcon Data Protection, making it a compelling investment.
  • Palantir Technologies (PLTR): PLTR excels in AI-driven data analytics and is positioned for growth in the expanding big data analytics industry
  • Visa (V): A tangible growth in purchases, coupled with aggressive investment into generative AI and a localized business model poses VISA stock for immense growth in the upcoming years.
magnificent 7 - The New Magnificent 7: 3 Future Superstars to Watch

Source: Vova Shevchuk / Shutterstock.com

The US economy appears to be achieving a soft landing from high inflation without recession as the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index dropped to 2.6% YoY in November. The Federal Reserve, which targets 2% annual inflation, may consider cutting interest rates sooner than expected, given the unexpected decline in inflation rates. This back drop has led to this stocks that could one day join the magnificent 7 of tomorrow.

Falling gas prices and a positive consumer confidence survey further contribute to the optimistic economic outlook, potentially signaling a reduction in high interest rates next year after two years of aggressive hikes.

This positive outlook means that you need to invest in stocks that will take advantage of the high economy and deliver good returns, these 3 future magnificent 7 stocks are your solution.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

An image of a hacker on a laptop with icons of messages and data behind him
Source: jossnat / Shutterstock

CrowdStrike(NASDAQ:CRWD) is an American cybersecurity technology company, that provides cloud workload and endpoint security, threat intelligence, and cyber attack response services. 

CRWD stock is up 149.15% YTD and has maintained its historical growth. The global food service market was valued at $802.07 million in 2021 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 25.32%. 

CRWD’s revenue of $786.01 million grew 35.31% YoY and its diluted EPS of $0.11 grew 145.83% YoY, both beating expectations by strong margins. Strong financial growth is further evident in a 3.39% net profit margin, which grew 135.84% YoY, and an income of $26.66 million which grew 148.52% YoY. 

CrowdStrike recently released Falcon Data Protection, a solution that replaces traditional data loss prevention tools. The release of Falcon Data Protection reinforces security, preventing accidental or intentional leakage of customers’ identifiable information. This enhances CrowdStrike’s trustworthiness as a cybersecurity technology company and contributes to long-term sales. This makes it one of those stocks that could join the magnificent 7.

Yahoo! Finance reports 44 analysts having a mean 1-year price target of $248.73, spanning from as low as $172.00 to as high as $330,00. In an era where individual access to company networks is increasing, it’s evident that demand for security will only get higher — investors should consider adding CrowdStrike to their portfolios.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Automated stock trading concept. Robotic hand analyzing financial data on stock exchange, artificial intelligence utilization to predict precise price change in stock market. Trailblazing. trillion-dollar ai stocks
Source: Owlie Productions / Shutterstock.com

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) is focused on developing data analytic software, utilizing developmental and artificial intelligence capabilities. Currently valued at $17.41, PLTR has seen great YoY growth of 190.17%.

Palantir is placed in the profitable big data analytic industry, which is projected to have strong growth in the upcoming years. The industry will reach $307.52 billion in 2023 and grow at a 13.5% CAGR to $745.15 billion by 2030

Financially, PLTR reported a strong Q3 2023 in notable metrics. PLTR brought in revenue of  $558.16 million, marking a YoY increase of 16.8%. These numbers also escalated in net income and diluted EPS, bringing in $71.5 million and $0.03 respectively, YoY growths of over 150%. These reported figures beat out the consensus industry estimates.

Largely, Palantir’s growth can be attributed to great business performance financially and in its product. On the financial front, PLTR has started to cut down on business expenditures, which will lead to stronger quarter performances. Palantir aims to reduce developmental costs and increase financial performance. Palantir’s recent adoption of artificial intelligence software capabilities will boost the company forward on a consumer level. These new implementations have expanded software capabilities, increasing efficiency and improving overall customer usage and satisfaction.

Visa (V)

a pile of credit cards, credit card interest rates
Source: Teerasak Ladnongkhun/Shutterstock.com

Visa (NYSE:V) is a fin-tech banking company, recognized as a world leader in making financial transactions. 

Visa has great financials, showing great signs of profitability with net income growing 22% YoY and net profit margin growing to 52.90%. Yearly purchase volume at Visa is up 5%, and as of Q3 2023, it’s sitting at $14.812 Trillion. Visa’s credit card business has grown 6.7% YoY, with a current purchase volume of $6.43 trillion. Visa has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.98%, indicating management’s exemplary handling of assets to debt accrued.

Visa’s leadership is making decisive decisions to generate future business growth, investing 100 million into a fund for AI startups. Visa was one of the first fin-tech companies to employ AI in their business, with plans to expand this implementation in the future. This will allow for safer payments and innovative payment methods. Additionally, Visa is expanding into South American markets with the acquisition of companies like Prosa, and South/south-east Asian markets with investments into local companies. These investments fund future innovation in payment technology. A growing presence in China increases the use of Visa cards in native payment platforms. All of these present and future innovations poise Visa for great future growth. This makes it a contender to be one of those magnificent 7 stocks.

VISA is a well-established finance company with great potential in the upcoming decades. It’s a great buy for investors who want to see substantial growth in the mid-term.

On the date of publication, Michael Que did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

The researchers contributing to this article did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Michael Que is a financial writer with extensive experience in the technology industry, with his work featured on Seeking Alpha, Benzinga and MSN Money. He is the owner of Que Capital, a research firm that combines fundamental analysis with ESG factors to pick the best sustainable long-term investments.

Technology

Growth Stocks

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2023/12/the-new-magnificent-7-3-future-superstars-to-watch/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC