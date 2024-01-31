Super Bowl Ticket Price History: What It Cost to Go to the Big Game for the Last 5 Years

With Super Bowl LIX just weeks away, football fans everywhere are trying to see if they can grab last-minute tickets to one of the most exciting sports events of the year. So, what is this year’s Super Bowl ticket price?
Well, as you may imagine, tickets are not cheap. Indeed, tickets for Super Bowl LIX (58), scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 11, start at more than $8,000 for the cheapest “get-in” seats at the Las Vegas venue. That’s more than 50% higher than the cheapest tickets for last year’s game.
On average, tickets cost between $10,575 and $12,082 on secondary markets like SeatGeek and TickPick. That’s also up almost 40% from the same period in 2023.
This has already made the upcoming match between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers the most expensive Super Bowl on record.
Apparently, the venue’s Las Vegas setting is a major aspect of this year’s record demand. The unique locale has turned the game into a week-long party for some spectators.
“Over the 12 months, Las Vegas has slowly begun to solidify itself as the sports capital of the US, and this might be its crowning moment,” Brett Goldberg, Co-Chief Executive of TickPick, told CNN.
The game has also received greater attention due to the possible attendance of superstar singer Taylor Swift. With a Tokyo concert just one day before the event, it’s currently unclear if the billionaire celebrity will make it in time to support boyfriend and Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce.
Super Bowl Price Ticket History: Super Bowl 2024 Most Expensive Ever
Looking at the average resale ticket prices for past Super Bowls illuminates just how anticipated this year’s event is.
Indeed, resale tickets for 2023’s Super Bowl LVII (57), which hosted the Chiefs vs. Eagles in Glendale, Arizona, cost $8,907 about two weeks before the game. This is actually notably cheaper than tickets for 2022’s Super Bowl LVI (56), which cost $10,322 on average at the Los Angeles arena.
2021’s Super Bowl LV (55) remains the second most expensive event in recent memory, with tickets running $11,840 due to reduced capacity seating at the Tampa, Florida arena.
On the other hand, Super Bowls 2020 and 2019 were much more affordable, with tickets running $6,569 and $5,329, on average, according to Seat Geek.
