Why Are Stocks Down Today?

Stocks are down on Wednesday as investors worry that the Federal Reserve won’t introduce interest rate cuts as soon as traders were hoping.
Investors have been bullish on the Fed reducing interest rates during its March meeting. However, some of that confidence is starting to falter in light of the stock market’s performance at the start of the new year.
That includes the market experiencing one of its worst opens to a new year in decades. That’s especially rough for traders hoping for interest rate drops, as the market was performing well when 2023 came to a close.
All of this has traders waiting for the Fed to post its minutes from its December meeting. Those should be out later today and will likely affect stocks for the next couple of days.
With all that said, let’s check out how the major stock indices are reacting to this news below!
Stocks Down Today: Major Indices Falling
- The S&P 500 starts us off with a 0.69% decrease as of Wednesday morning.
- Next on our list is the Dow Jones Industrial Average with a similar 0.63% fall as of this writing.
- Closing out our coverage of the major indices is the Nasdaq Composite with a massive 1.01% drop this morning.
