3 Stocks Under $10 That Could Make You a Millionaire by 2030

Buying and holding stocks for years is some of the most common advice you’d hear from market experts when it comes to building your wealth. My own average holding is ten years, though I’m (slowly) moving toward a more income-based portfolio.
Buy-and-hold eliminates some laborious processes, like monitoring your portfolio daily to find your entries and exits. Additionally, I use the power of compounding gains to my advantage by steadily adding to my selection of undervalued stocks.
Indeed, not everyone can predict with 100% accuracy the top and bottom of a stock’s price movement to get the maximum return. So, from a long-term investor’s standpoint, what is more important is to hold on to the conviction that your strategy will pay off as long as the company fits your desired metrics and investing strategy.
So, if I am looking for stocks to hold for the long term, I watch for signs of growth in earnings and revenue. Though it may seem basic, I like to use it as a blueprint for my growth strategy. I could also add different criteria to fine-tune my investment picks.
Today, I want to focus on stocks trading under $10 with Wall Street analyst’s buy recommendations.
Why below $10, you ask? Well, cheaper picks give me more volume to work with on my bets, as they’re easier to stock up on.
So, let’s look at three growth stocks in different sectors with the highest EPS growth, priced below $10. To come up with my list, I screened for the following criteria:
- Stock price below $10
- Full-year EPS growth of over 20% YOY
- Full-year revenue growth of over 20% YOY
- Minimum “Buy” recommendations from analysts
- EPS growth forecast over 15% YOY
Eventbrite (EB)
For people who love attending events, Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) would be a common name in their ears. The company offers a global self-service ticketing platform that connects consumers and creators in a two-sided marketplace monthly to share artistry, causes and passion through live experiences.
Eventbrite has already issued hundreds of millions of tickets for over five million events. The company continues investing in trendy offerings hosted in different cities and countries.
Despite operating at a loss, Eventbrite has made significant strides toward profitability. FY’23 net revenue grew 25% YoY to $326 million, while net losses narrowed from 56 cents per share to 26 cents in 2023.
Management is also optimistic about 2024, predicting net revenue between $359 million and $372 million. Analysts mirror this optimism, indicating they expect 2024 EPS to end at negative 12 cents and 2025 EPS to reach negative 4 cents, representing a 200% growth. If all goes to plan, 2026 may be the company’s first profitable year.
Furthermore, EB stock has garnered a ‘Strong Buy’ recommendation from seven analysts. These reasons combined make a good argument for why Eventbrite is one of the most attractive, undervalued stocks that could make you a millionaire by the next decade.
SkyWater Technology (SKYT)
SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) may not be a household name like other tech stocks, but it has a great working relationship with the government through its projects.
The company is a pure-play foundry specializing in semiconductor development and manufacturing services. It uses a technology-as-a-service (TaaS) model to help develop and process technology intellectual property for various high-tech applications.
Skywater has recently signed an agreement with Nautilus Biotechnology to fabricate novel biomedical devices and support its proteome analysis platform.
While SkyWater may not be profitable yet, analysts aren’t shy with their strong buy rating – and for good reasons.
First, Skywater Tech’s FY’23 revenue grew 35% YOY. Next, the basic loss per share reached 68 cents, a significant improvement from the 97-cent loss recorded last year. The total Advanced Technology Services (ATS) segment massively contributed to this growth, with revenue increasing by 62%.
If that’s not enough, SkyWater has also registered six consecutive quarters of record revenue growth.
Yes, analysts expect the company to end 2024 at a loss. However, they anticipate SKYT to turn things around in 2025, making it an excellent candidate for undervalued stocks to add to your portfolio.
Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)
Mostly known in Asia for its ride-hailing services and food delivery, Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) operates a super-app platform that connects drivers, merchant partners, and customers to various services.
These services include delivery, digital finance and mobility services across Southeast Asian countries. One of Grab Holdings’ key strengths is its adaptability to the needs of its customer base, from simply a taxi-hailing app to later expanding its offering to groceries, food deliveries and even wealth management.
So, it’s no surprise if analysts rate GRAB stock a ‘Strong Buy’—and its financials support that recommendation.
FY’23 revenue grew 65% YOY, higher than the company’s guidance for the year. Meanwhile, full-year EPS ended at negative 11 cents, a massive 300% improvement from last year’s 44-cent loss.
More importantly, Grab Holdings recorded a 1-cent profit per share in Q4’23. As such, analysts expect the company to reach profitability this year, anticipating a 1-cent EPS for 2024 and a significant growth to 6 cents per share in 2025. Investors looking for undervalued stocks might want to jump in on Grab Holdings before that happens.
On the date of publication, Rick Orford did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.