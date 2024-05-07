Instacart-Uber Deal: What to Know as Instacart Enters Restaurant Delivery Business

A new deal between Instacart (NASDAQ:CART) and Uber (NYSE:UBER) that covers restaurant deliveries has investors excited on Tuesday.
This deal will have Instacart entering the restaurant delivery business with the help of Uber Eats. Through this partnership, customers will be able to order food through Isntacart and have it delivered by Uber Eats.
Instacart chair and CEO Fidji Simo said the following about the agreement.
“Whether it’s ingredients for a beloved family recipe, a prepared meal from a nearby grocer or takeout from a favorite restaurant – customers can now get the food they want, from the retailers and restaurants they love, all within the Instacart app.”
When Does the Instacart-Uber Deal Go Into Effect?
An exact date isn’t ready yet but the two companies are expecting the collaboration to start in the coming weeks. When it does, a new Restaurants tab will be added to the Instacart app. That will let users order from locations near them and set up delivery all from one app.
There are also extra benefits for Instacart+ subscribers. They’ll get free delivery on all orders of $35 or more. That includes for groceries as well as restaurant orders.
CART stock is up 3% and UBER stock is down almost 1% as of Tuesday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.