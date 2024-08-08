Political Stock Trades: Florida House Democrat Buys NVDA, AMZN, AVGO and More

Florida Representative Jared Moskowitz just disclosed dozens of trades. Some of these trades were allegedly in violation of the STOCK Act, as they were filed more than 45 days after the date of the transaction.
According to Quiver Quant, since he took office in 2023, Moskowitz has placed 127 trades worth an estimated $1.16 million.
The artificial intelligence (AI) boom seems to have caught Moskowitz’s eye, as he disclosed buying between $1,001 and $15,000 of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) two times on July 5. He also purchased between $1,001 and $15,000 of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) two times on July 1 and 5. Both companies have earnings coming up, as Nvidia’s date has been set to Aug. 28, while Broadcom will report on Sept. 5.
Moskowitz took an interest in other tech giants, such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL). On July 1, he bought between $1,001 and $15,000 of GOOG. On July 5, he picked up between $1,001 and $15,000 of AMZN two times.
In addition, Moskowitz disclosed buying between $1,001 and $15,000 of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) on July 1. Since then, LMT stock has risen over 15%.
It’s worth noting that Moskowitz is a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, which oversees foreign policy regarding wars, military deployments and treaties.
“Moskowitz joins the House Foreign Affairs Committee ready to lead on issues related to Israel, Western Hemisphere, and supporting Ukraine against Russia’s unprovoked war,” reads his committee bio.
At the same time, Moskowitz also sold between $1,001 and $15,000 of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) two times on July 1 and 5.
Additionally, Moskowitz also disclosed purchases in energy stocks. On July 1, he added between $1,001 and $15,000 of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE). Then, on July 5, he purchased between $1,001 and $15,000 of Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) two times.
Last but not least, Moskowitz seems to have taken an interest in Warren Buffett. Also on July 5, he scooped up between $1,001 and $15,000 of Berkshire Hathaway Class B (NYSE:BRK-B) two times. Earlier this week, the Oracle of Omaha disclosed that Berkshire had sold nearly half of its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).
