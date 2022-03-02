Inflation… Russia… Rising Rates… Recession… Here’s What Comes Next

Luke Lango
2 Big Bitcoin Tailwinds Sparking a Super Rally in Cryptos

Institutional adoption of cryptocurrency bodes well for the universe at large, and not just Bitcoin

By Luke Lango, InvestorPlace Senior Investment Analyst Mar 15, 2022, 12:34 pm EDT


What do you do when inflation eats away at your balance sheet? Buybacks usually make sense, but today’s volatile market throws a wrench into that. What about mergers and acquisitions? That’s a non-starter when most investments are trading at frothy valuations.

So how do institutions solve their balance sheet problem? With crypto.

The concept of cryptocurrency is becoming broadly accepted by institutions with deep pockets, as exemplified by accounting giant KPMG who recently added Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) and Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) to its balance sheet. Could this lead to a long-term crypto rally?

Luke sees this boding well for the crypto universe at large, and not just Bitcoin.

