Luke Lango
Play the Solar Boom With Energy Storage Stocks

With tariffs paused for the next two years, we'll see a huge amount of solar projects brought online.

By Luke Lango, InvestorPlace Senior Investment Analyst Jun 13, 2022, 3:25 pm EDT

This week, the White House announced that despite the Department of Commerce’s ongoing investigation in Chinese manufacturers’ potential tariff circumvention, it will waive all solar tariffs for at least the next two years.

I believe this news has kickstarted a solar “gold rush.”

The fear of high tariffs kept many U.S. solar projects on the sidelines. Now they’ll race to get those plans online while the threat of tariffs has been paused.

What’s the best way to play this boom? Energy storage stocks.

Being able to use renewable energy is hinged upon storing it. So, I think storage is the single-biggest growth vertical of the clean energy movement.

Luke Lango Luke Lango Editor, Hypergrowth Investing

By uncovering early investments in hypergrowth industries, Luke Lango puts you on the ground-floor of world-changing megatrends.

