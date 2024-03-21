The Federal Reserve Just Prompted a Powerful Stock Rally

The U.S. Federal Reserve just gave the greenlight for a powerful “everything rally” on Wall Street. And if you’re invested in the top stocks right now, you could make a pretty penny over the next few months.
Here’s the story.
Back in December, the Fed penciled in three rate cuts for 2024. That was a big deal because throughout 2022 and ‘23, the central bank embarked on the fastest rate-hiking path in our economy’s history. All those rate hikes were stifling both economic growth and the stock market. Investors were desperate for the hikes to end and, better yet, for the rate cuts to start.
And at its December meeting, the Fed gave the market the signal it wanted. In its updated Summary of Economic Projections, the Federal Reserve projected that it would lower rates about three times this year.
And as a result, the stock market took off like a rocket ship…
Until investors were spooked by hotter-than-expected inflation data.
Stubborn Inflation: Is it Time to Give Up the Ghost?
Since December of last year, inflation has proven stubborn. Inflation reports have consistently shocked to the upside, while the overall consumer inflation rate has stopped falling and instead has flatlined around 3%.
This recent bout of “sticky” inflation made investors worry that the Fed would reduce its rate-cut outlook for 2024. In fact, many investors were thinking that rate cuts may be completely off the table given the recently flat-ish inflation readings.
Not so.
Yesterday, the Federal Reserve updated its Summary of Economic Projections for the first time since December. And almost nothing changed. It’s still calling for three rate cuts this year!
That’s wonderful news for investors.
The Final Word on the Federal Reserve
The Fed is about to cut interest rates during the same time the U.S. economy is still growing.
Did you know that since 1980, every single time that has happened, the stock market boomed?
It happened in the mid-1980s, the mid-1990s, the late 1990s, and in 2019. Every time the Fed cut interest rates while the U.S. economy was growing, the market soared.
And this rare combination is about to happen again in 2024. The Federal Reserve just confirmed as much yesterday. In doing so, it greenlit an “everything rally” on Wall Street, in which stocks of all shapes and sizes should surge higher.
But only the best stocks will lead this rally.
Of course, that begs the question: What are the best stocks to buy right now?
Well, we actually just recommended a brand-new batch of top stocks to buy for this incoming market rally.
That’s because we’re confident these are the stocks that will soar the most as the market gets excited about rate cuts over the next few months.
We think some of these stocks could even double by the summer! Wouldn’t that be awesome?
If you want a piece of the action, find out their names and ticker symbols now.
