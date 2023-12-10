10 Stocks to Sell Before the New Year

Editor’s Note: The InvestorPlace offices and customer service department will be closed on Monday, January 1, for New Year’s Day. The stock market will also be closed on Monday. I hope you enjoy the long holiday weekend!
I hope you have been enjoying this holiday season! I was happy to take a break from the market gyrations and spend time with my family and friends.
It is strange to say that we are now at the end of 2023. I’ve gone into detail about some of this year’s highs and lows on Tuesday while also sharing my predictions for 2024 just yesterday. So, in today’s Market 360, I want to share 10 stocks you should sell before we open the books on 2024.
The reality is the market should rebound in the New Year, aided by the “January Effect” at the beginning of the year. This is when investors typically pour new funds into the market, which, in turn, can dropkick and drive stocks higher.
This means it’s even more important now that your portfolio is positioned to benefit from the potential future strength. So, today, I have a list of 10 stocks that my Portfolio Grader recently flagged as immediate sells. Take a look below; some of these names might surprise you…
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|CHWY
|Chewy, Inc. Class A
|F
|D
|F
|CLX
|Clorox Company
|D
|D
|D
|CVX
|Chevron Corporation
|F
|D
|D
|MRNA
|Moderna, Inc.
|F
|F
|F
|NEM
|Newmont Corporation
|D
|D
|D
|NTR
|Nutrien Ltd.
|F
|D
|F
|PFE
|Pfizer Inc.
|F
|D
|F
|TSN
|Tyson Foods, Inc. Class A
|D
|D
|D
|UHAL
|U-Haul Holding Company
|C
|D
|D
|UPS
|United Parcel Service, Inc. Class B
|F
|D
|D
As we come up on the New Year, it is critical to dump stocks like this from your portfolio. If you want to make real money in the markets, you won’t likely do so with any of the stocks I listed above.
The truth is that next year it will be every stock for itself, which means that companies with strong fundamentals and earnings growth should emerge as the market winners…
So, I encourage you to use the final trading days of 2023 to ensure that your personal portfolios are fully invested in fundamentally superior stocks.
Now, if you’re not sure where to find fundamentally superior stocks, then look no further than my Growth Investor service. In this particular service, I have two Buy Lists: High-Growth Investments and Elite Dividend Payers. And both of these Growth Investor Buy Lists are chock-full of fundamentally superior stocks.
In fact, looking back at 2023, my High-Growth Investments list grew around 61%, and my Elite Dividend Payers jumped 28%, as I write this. This compares to the S&P 500’s 24% gain, the Dow’s 13% and the NASDAQ’s 44% rise, respectively, as I write this. Clearly, my Buy Lists stocks are the crème de la crème.
So, if you want to make sure your portfolio is filled with the crème de la crème, fundamentally superior stocks, then join me at Growth Investor today. You’ll receive instant access to all my Buy List stocks, as well as all my Growth Investor Monthly Issues, Weekly Updates, Special Market Podcasts – and much more.
Click here to sign up for Growth Investor now.
(Already a Growth Investor member? Click here to sign in now.)
Sincerely,
Louis Navellier
P.S. AI is being adopted faster than any technology we’ve ever seen.
Those who embrace AI… and make the correct financial moves today… have an unparalleled opportunity to generate wealth.
Those that choose to ignore AI will get left behind. Permanently.
I’ve created this special presentation to help you properly position your portfolio to make the most money possible.