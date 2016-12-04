4 Energy Equipment & Services Stocks to Buy Now

This week, 4 Energy Equipment & Services stocks are improving their overall ratings on Portfolio Grader. Each of these stocks is rated an “A” (“strong buy”) or “B” overall (“buy”).

Halliburton Company (HAL) is seeing ratings go up from a B last week to a A this week. Halliburton Company provides energy services and engineering and construction services, as well as manufactures products for the energy industry. The company also gets A’s in earnings revisions. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of HAL stock.

The rating of Fairmount Santrol Holdings, Inc. (FMSA) moves up this week, rising from a B to a A. The company also gets A’s in earnings revisions and earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of FMSA stock.

Mitcham Industries, Inc. (MIND) earns a B this week, jumping up from last week’s grade of C. Mitcham Industries, Inc. is engaged in the leasing of seismic equipment to the oil and gas industry throughout the world. The company also gets A’s in earnings momentum and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of MIND stock.

This is a strong week for Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (SDPI). The company’s rating climbs to B from the previous week’s C. The company also gets A’s in earnings surprise, earnings momentum, and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of SDPI stock.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results — with A being “strong buy,” and F being “strong sell.” Explore the tool here.