Hottest Services Stocks Now – RST ASPS AROC RHT

The following stocks were the biggest movers and shakers in the Services sector today.

Some of the biggest gainers among Services stocks include:

Rosetta Stone ( RST ): RST stock is up 3.76% today.

Altisource Portfolio ( ASPS ): ASPS stock is up 3.63% today.

Archrock Inc ( AROC ): AROC stock is up 3.42% today.

Red Hat Inc ( RHT ): RHT stock is up 3.35% today.

Exelixis Inc ( EXEL ): EXEL stock is up 3.15% today.

Intellicheck Mobilisia ( IDN ): IDN stock is up 3.08% today.

Radnet Inc ( RDNT ): RDNT stock is up 3.05% today.

Tenet Healthcare Corp ( THC ): THC stock is up 3.04% today.

Gaiam Inc ( GAIA ): GAIA stock is up 2.92% today.

Shopify Inc ( SHOP ): SHOP stock is up 2.91% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Services stocks include:

Maxpoint Intrctv Cmn ( MXPT ): MXPT stock is down 2.63% today.

Applied Dna Scns Cmn ( APDN ): APDN stock is down 2.44% today.

Textainer Group Holdings ( TGH ): TGH stock is down 2.44% today.

Instructure Inc ( INST ): INST stock is down 2.31% today.

Cascadian Therapeutics Inc ( CASC ): CASC stock is down 2.04% today.

Qumu Corporation ( QUMU ): QUMU stock is down 2.02% today.

Blackrock Cptl Invt ( BKCC ): BKCC stock is down 1.79% today.

Tucows Inc Cl A Cmn ( TCX ): TCX stock is down 1.79% today.

Techtarget Inc ( TTGT ): TTGT stock is down 1.72% today.

Synaptics Inc ( SYNA ): SYNA stock is down 1.6% today.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.