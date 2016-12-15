The Crafty Con of Tesla Motors Inc (TSLA) Stock

One thing is certain: Most people who own cars manufactured by Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) love them. Most polls show a satisfaction rate of better than 90%. If you’ve ever driven a Tesla, then you know the cars are really cool in so many wonderful ways.

But Tesla stock, trading at a roughly $32 billion market cap, is just about the dumbest investment one could ever make.

As cool as the cars are, they’ll never reach a point where both a.) enough consumers buy them to make Tesla profitable, and b.) TSLA is somehow actually worth $32 billion.

The Numbers Don’t Make Sense

Let’s start with pricing. Right now, the Model S runs $68,000 at a minimum. The Model X comes in at $85,500 (it was $74,000 for the Model X 60D … for a few months). The only people who buy those are rich people, and there aren’t enough of them in the world to make Tesla profitable.

But what about the Model 3, which TSLA claims will only cost $35,000?

Here’s the thing. Over 200,000 people have slapped down a $1,000 deposit for a car that doesn’t even exist yet. Popular Mechanics says they won’t even be delivered until 2018.

Hey, 400,000 is a lot of cars! Yes, and the rest of the auto manufacturers sell about 450,000 sedans per month. But hey, at least TSLA stock will enjoy $14 billion in revenue!

Of course, TSLA stock enjoyed $5.9 billion in revenue in the trailing 12 months, and you know what? It resulted in a net loss of $875 million and a burn of almost $800 million of cash. Does that mean these losses will magically turn around by doubling the revenue? Not necessarily.

Here’s another reason Tesla stock is stupidly overpriced, and you are being snookered if you buy it.

You think the Model 3 is somehow the answer for electric cars? It allegedly will get “up to 300 miles” per charge. But the expected number right now is 215. And what happens if you live in a cold part of the country? What if you actually use things like headlights, the radio and the 17-inch viewscreen? Worse, what if you actually live in an area that isn’t flat? That 300 miles won’t actually be 300 miles.

What happens if you leave a battery sitting around and forget to charge it overnight? That’s assuming you can find places to charge it at all. I live in Southern California, where everyone is supposedly green-conscious … and yet it’s still awfully difficult to find a Tesla charging station.

Then there’s charge time, which takes anywhere from 30 to 45 minutes. Hope you have a nice café somewhere you can waste your time in.

But wait, there’s more.

