Tuesday Apple Rumors: Apple Watch 3 May Launch in Fall 2017

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the next smartwatch from AAPL. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

Apple Watch 3: A new rumor claims that Apple will launch its next smartwatch later this year, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, the tech company will launch the third version of its smartwatch to customers during the Fall of 2017. The rumor claims that the device will be mostly similar to the tech company’s current smartwatches. However, it does say that the wearable device will sport a longer battery life, but won’t make other major hardware changes.

Theater Mode: Rumor has it that AAPL is planning a new iOS 10.3 beta that includes a “Theater” mode, AppleInsider notes. This rumor claims that the new iOS 3 beta with the Theater mode will be coming out sometime in January. It is still unknown what this feature will do. The source of the rumor claims that the mode will be available by tapping on a popcorn-shaped icon in the Control Center.

Touchscreen MacBook: There’s a new device available that will give the MacBook a touchscreen, reports 9t05Mac. This new device is called the AirBar. It plugs into a USB port and attaches to the bottom corner of the display bezel. It is infrared and gives users the ability to issues commands as if the laptop had a touchscreen. The device costs $99 and is currently only available on the 13-inch MacBook Air laptop. However, the company behind the product also has plans to release more device for other MacBook computers.