Hottest Services Stocks Now – COE IDN ATTU INOD

The Services sector saw plenty of trading activity today, including the following leaders and losers.

Some of the biggest gainers among Services stocks include:

China Online Education Group ( COE ): COE stock is up 19.62% today.

Intellicheck Mobilisia ( IDN ): IDN stock is up 8.7% today.

Attunity Ltd ( ATTU ): ATTU stock is up 6.57% today.

Innodata Inc ( INOD ): INOD stock is up 6.52% today.

Aac Holdings Inc ( AAC ): AAC stock is up 5.54% today.

Mattersight Corp ( MATR ): MATR stock is up 4.23% today.

American Reprographics Company ( ARC ): ARC stock is up 3.25% today.

Simulations Plus Inc ( SLP ): SLP stock is up 3.21% today.

Blackline Inc ( BL ): BL stock is up 2.98% today.

Imperva Inc ( IMPV ): IMPV stock is up 2.95% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Services stocks include:

Alj Regional Hold Cmn ( ALJJ ): ALJJ stock is down 7.77% today.

Broadvision Inc ( BVSN ): BVSN stock is down 6.06% today.

Wowo Ltd Ads ( JMU ): JMU stock is down 5.76% today.

Asure Software ( ASUR ): ASUR stock is down 4.7% today.

Nobilis Health Corp ( HLTH ): HLTH stock is down 4.55% today.

Tangoe Inc ( TNGO ): TNGO stock is down 4.37% today.

Helios and Matsn Ana ( HMNY ): HMNY stock is down 4.35% today.

Function[X] Inc ( FNCX ): FNCX stock is down 3.6% today.

Apptio Inc ( APTI ): APTI stock is down 3.59% today.

Majesco Entertainmnt ( COOL ): COOL stock is down 3.57% today.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.