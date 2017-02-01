Worries of a 2017 Bacon Shortage Rise as Reserves Dwindle

Are we on the verge of experiencing a bacon shortage?

If you believe multiple sources reporting on America’s favorite food item, it may be a wise idea to stock up on the delicious breakfast item and keep these in your freezer. However, other outlets are claiming this may be a piece of fake news, but no one knows for sure.

The Ohio Park Council “warns consumers of potentially declining U.S. bacon supply,” which raised some concerns. However, the operative word in this sentence is “potentially,” which means that it is a possibility, but no one knows what the chances of a bacon shortage happening actually are.

The Ohio Pork Council supported this claim by noting that pork belly inventory — which is necessary to produce bacon — is on the lowest supply on record since 1957. This statement has increased the demand for pork belly in the U.S. and abroad due to the lowering supply.

Whether or not a bacon shortage happens is something that remains to be seen as the shorter supply could still feed everyone who is looking for the pork belly product. Prices are likely to go up slightly due to the warning signs.

It is also possible that making note of the fact that pork belly inventory being at its lowest in 60 years could be a piece of information that is being used for marketing purposes, even if it is true.

