3 Stocks That Could Soar on a Short Squeeze

Those of us who watch short interest are starting to get nervous and feel a few of the hairs on the back of our necks stand up. The reason? At the aggregate level, shorts are getting out of the market.

With stocks hitting all-time highs, it makes sense that the shorts would be throwing in the towel and abandoning their bearish bets. It’s also a warning for those of us who monitor whether there is still a “wall of worry” in place for stocks to climb higher. Put simply, lower short interest means that there has been an erosion of that wall.

What does this erosion look like? Well, the chart below displays aggregate short interest for the S&P 500 companies since January 2015.

Note the precipitous decline in total short interest since March of last year.

Of course, the market has appreciated by more than 20% during this time. In other words, we’ve been witnessing a short covering rally of epic proportions over the last year that helped drive the markets to their new highs.

So, this means that there aren’t any more opportunities for short squeezes to drive outperformance, right?

Wrong? As with everything else, it just means we must work harder to find the opportunities, which is where our database models come into play.

The table below displays the top 15 S&P 500 stocks that still show potential for short squeeze rallies based on recent short interest and prices activity trends.

And here are the three companies from this list you’ll want to keep the closest eye on.

