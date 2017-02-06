Was Tom Brady’s jersey stolen after the Super Bowl last night?

It was the 51st edition of the biggest night in American sports and star quarterback Tom Brady was named the Super Bowl MVP, spearheading the greatest comeback in the playoff game’s half century as the New England Patriots won 34-28 over the Atlanta Falcons.

However, there was another story that put a damper on the star quarterback’s victory as Brady could not find his jersey in his locker room during the celebrations. A video emerged of the athlete asking where it was, and he kept looking and asking teammates but it was nowhere in sight.

The entire team started a search to find the jersey, which appears to have been stolen. In fact, Brady even asked the police and the Texas Rangers to help him find the jersey as the Super Bowl took place in Houston.

Some are calling the jersey the most valuable piece of NFL memorabilia, and it already has the makings of a piece of cloth that will be enshrined in the sport’s Hall of Fame, which will undoubtedly immortalize Brady with open arms once he calls it quits.

The New England Patriots legend has now won five Super Bowl rings, making him the most successful quarterback of all time. Terry Bradshaw and Joe Montana both won four rings in their careers.

