Monday Apple Rumors: iPhone 8 Dummy Unit Appears Online

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is images of a dummy iPhone 8. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

Dummy iPhone 8: Images of what may be a dummy iPhone 8 unit are showing up online, reports MacRumors. The images were shared on social media and may give fans their first look at the upcoming device. The dummy iPhone 8 has a full display on the front without a bezel. The display is also curved. Other features include a vertical dual camera on the back of the device, stainless steel edges and other aspects that are rumored to be a part of the iPhone 8.

iPhone 8 Constraints: Yet another rumor claims that the iPhone 8 is having supply issues, 9to5Mac notes. According to this rumor, the tech company is having trouble getting supplies for the iPhone 8. It says that the device likely won’t launch until a couple of months after the normal release frame for AAPL’s smartphones. However, it notes that the company will likely still release the iPhone 7s line on time. The source of this rumor is KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

iPhone 8 Schematic: A possible schematic for the iPhone 8 has been leaked, reports AppleInsider. The newly-leaked schematic gives a look into the insides of the iPhone 8. This includes showing that the device contains an A11 chip. The schematic also shows that the device will features a removable SIM card. Viewers can also see that the Touch ID component is still located in the same place as before. One difference is that some parts have been shifted to make room for the vertical dual camera on the rear of the device.