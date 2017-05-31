Wednesday Apple Rumors: Regulatory Filing Reveals MacBook Details

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the company’s new MacBook computers. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

Source: Apple

MacBook Laptops: A regulatory filing reveals some details about Apple’s upcoming MacBook update, reports MacRumors. The regulatory filing is in Russian and it includes five different MacBook computers. It lists the devices by model number and they are A1289, A1347, A1418, A1419, and A1481. These are likely the new versions of the MacBook and MacBook Pro line coming next week. Reports claim that AAPL will officially introduce them at WWDC 2017.

iPhone 8 Dimensions: A new leak claims to have the dimension details for the upcoming iPhone 8, 9to5Mac notes. According to this leak, the iPhone 8 will be “143.59 x 70.94 x 7.57 mm.” This will have the device falling between the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, in terms of size. It also means that the device will be thicker than the iPhone 7. The weight of the iPhone is still unknown. The source of this rumor is factory workers.

Bamboo Sketch: Wacom is introducing a new stylus for iOS devices and its name is Bamboo Sketch, reports AppleInsider. Bamboo Sketch is a smart stylus that will allow iOS users to get pen pressure when drawing on the devices. This means that owners can use it to draw with pen pressure on devices other than those in the iPad Pro line. It is unknown which devices this includes, but Wacom says it will work on older iPad tablets and the iPhone 6 and up. It will cost $79.95 when it comes out in June.