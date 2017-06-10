10 Stocks Ready for a BIG Move – In Either Direction

Despite what headlines might otherwise indicate, 2017 has been a quiet — albeit positive — year for the stock market so far. Volatility, as measured by the CBOE Volatility Index (aka the VIX) has been at multiyear lows. Tech stocks, until a recent bout of weakness, had moved steadily higher.

Source: Shutterstock

So steady have the broad market’s gains been that some observers have argued that investors simply are too complacent at the moment.

For the market as a whole, volatility — and perhaps a bit of anxiety — no doubt will return at some point. But even low market-wide volatility hides the fact that some stocks have made big moves (and more still will do so soon).

And for investors who see the current market as a bit too boring, here are 10 stocks likely to have significant volatility over the next few quarters — or in some cases, the next few weeks. All 10 stocks are likely to make a big move. The trick is to figure out in where they’re headed.

