10 Stocks Ready for a BIG Move – In Either Direction

Despite what headlines might otherwise indicate, 2017 has been a quiet — albeit positive — year for the stock market so far. Volatility, as measured by the CBOE Volatility Index (aka the VIX) has been at multiyear lows. Tech stocks, until a recent bout of weakness, had moved steadily higher.
So steady have the broad market’s gains been that some observers have argued that investors simply are too complacent at the moment.
For the market as a whole, volatility — and perhaps a bit of anxiety — no doubt will return at some point. But even low market-wide volatility hides the fact that some stocks have made big moves (and more still will do so soon).
And for investors who see the current market as a bit too boring, here are 10 stocks likely to have significant volatility over the next few quarters — or in some cases, the next few weeks. All 10 stocks are likely to make a big move. The trick is to figure out in where they’re headed.