Friday Apple Rumors: Possible iPhone 8 Prototype Leaks

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is leaks for a prototype iPhone 8. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

iPhone 8 Prototype: A new leak shows off a possible prototype of the iPhone 8, reports 9to5Mac. The images come from leaker Benjamin Geskin. The device in the leak is a little different than previous iPhone 8 leaks. This includes the display not coming around the front speaker and camera. Instead, it stops just before them. Previous leaks with this design also have a Touch ID sensor on the rear, which is unlikely to be part of the final design.

macOS High Sierra Public Beta: The first public beta of macOS High Sierra is now available for download, MacRumors notes. The new beta gives Apple’s public testers the ability to try out features that aren’t yet available to the masses. Much of what macOS High Sierra does is under the hood, but still important. This includes updating many apps and adding extra security to Siri. The first public beta of macOS High Sierra seems to align with the second developer beta, which also just came out recently.

A10X Fusion: The A10X Fusion has been confirmed as the first chip using TSMC’s new FinFET 10nm fabrication process, reports AppleInsider. The Apple chip was examined by third-party analysts and they confirmed that the die size for the new chips is 96.4 square millimeters. In comparison, the A9X has a die size of 143.9 square millimeters. The A10X Fusion is a 10nm chip and the A9X is a 16nm chip. Reviews of the new chip have found it to be much more powerful than its predecessor.