McDonald’s New Quarter Pounder Comes With a Longer Wait

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD ) is going to make customers wait longer for its new Quarter Pounder.

When ordering McDonald’s new Quarter Pounder, customers are likely going to have to wait longer. This is due to how the company prepares the sandwich. The new Quarter Pounder is only put on the grill after an order is made, which is a change from previous methods.

McDonald’s is changing how it prepares the Quarter Pounder because it is now a fresh, never frozen burger. The new burger is only available in some tests areas at the moment, with the rest of the country still eating frozen patties.

McDonald’s new Quarter Pounder does have the advantage of not taking as long to cook as the frozen patties do. However, the frozen patties can be made in large groups during peak hours before orders are made. Choosing to not make the new Quarter Pounders until an order is made is the cause of the slowdown, reports Reuters.

McDonald’s is still only testing the new Quarter Pounder and may not introduce it across the United States. The fast food chain has to weigh how important an increase in quality is if it results in the food taking longer to get to customers.

McDonald’s new Quarter Pounder tests are part of its efforts to bring in more customers. Another of its efforts have been to bring delivery to some of its stores. The company hopes to have delivery available at all of its locations in the United States by the end of the year.

