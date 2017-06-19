Tesla could make a big China splash, AMD keeps running hot >>> READ MORE
National Martini Day 2017: 6 Recipes to Celebrate

The Dry Martini is the classic 007 drink

  By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer
   

Monday is National Martini Day, meaning it’s a time to celebrate one of the most popular beverages out there.

In honor of the June 19 holiday, here are six recipes you should know if serving ‘tinis for your squad this evening:

  • Dry Martini: You need two and a half ounces of Beefeater gin, a half ounce of dry vermouth, a dash of orange bitters and a lemon twist. You add the ingredients in a mixing glass filled with ice, stir until cold, then add lemon twist.
  • Dirty Martini: For this cocktail put two and a half ounces of gin or vodka in a glass, along with as half ounce of dry vermouth and a half ounce of olive brine. Fill with ice, stir and garnish with two olives.
  • Gibson Cocktail: Add two and a half ounces of gin or vodka into a glass, along with a half ounce of dry vermouth, add both ingredients to a mixing glass, fill with ice, stir and garnish with a cocktail onion.
  • Marguerite: This classy alternative to the martini uses an ounce of plymouth gin, an ounce of Noilly Prat dry vermouth and a dash of Regans Orange Bitters No. 6 into a mixing glass, add ice, stir, strain into a chilled cocktail glass and garnish with a lemon peel or a small Spanish olive without Pimento.
  • French Martini: Two ounces of vodka, one and three-quarter ounces of of pineapple juice and a quarter ounce of Creme de Cassis. Add ice, shake and stir.
  • Summer Martini: It’s June so perhaps try this one out: three ounces of Beefeater Summer Edition gin along with an ounce of of dry vermouth mixed in a glass with ice, stirred and garnish with a blackberry and a raspberry on a toothpick.

What’s your favorite?

