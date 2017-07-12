Wednesday Apple Rumors: Apple Back to School Sale Starts Today

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is AAPL’s Back to School sale starting. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

Source: Apple

Back to School: Apple is now holding its Back to School sale. The sale allows students to purchase select items from the company’s online store for a discount. It also includes special promotions. One of the big ones this year is a free pair of Beats headphones with the purchase of select Mac or iPad Pro devices. The special prices and offers are available to current and new college students and their parents, as well as faculty, staff and home school teachers at any grade level.

HomeKit Displays: AAPL has set up HomeKit displays to show off the tech at some of its retail locations, reports TechCrunch. The new displays are designed to show customers what they can do with a home that is equipped with HomeKit and Home app devices. These demos areas are at 46 of AAPL’s stores. The tech company is planning to bring HomeKit displays to its other retail locations, but they won’t be interactive.

iPhone 8 Delay: Another rumor claims that the iPhone 8 won’t come out until October, BGR notes. According to this rumor, AAPL is having trouble with the Touch ID and 3D camera on its upcoming smartphone. The rumor says that these issues will result in the delay of the device. The source of this rumor is unnamed sources inside the company’ supply line that spoke with analysts Wamsi Mohan and Stefano Pascale.