Facebook Watch: 9 Things to Know About the New YouTube Rival

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) is launching Facebook Watch, a new way of watching TV shows online.

Source: Facebook

The YouTube rival is offering new original content. Here are nine things to know about it:

Facebook Watch consists of episodes that are either live or recorded, following a theme or storyline.

It will be available on mobile, desktop and laptop, as well as the company’s TV apps.

There’s a Watchlist to ensure you never miss out on an episode.

You can find new shows based on what your friends like with sections such as “Most Talked About” and “What’s Making People Laugh,” as well as “What Friends Are Watching,” based on your social media friends’ preferences.

Facebook Watch allows you to see other people’s comments reactions and videos on an episode, allowing you to connect with others.

There are four types of shows, one of which is shows designed to connect with fans and the social media community.

Another are shows with a narrative or a common theme, such as cooking shows for children and more.

The third type consists of live shows that connect with fans, such as Q&A sessions with TV and social media personalities — a concept that is already common on Facebook Live.

Finally, there are live events you can check out, including weekly Major League Baseball games you can enjoy for free.

FB stock fell 2.1% Thursday.