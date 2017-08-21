Solar Eclipse Deals: Where to Get Free Food and More

There’s a number of solar eclipse deals you can access today and in the coming days.

Earlier on Monday, the total solar eclipse passed through the sky in one of the most eventful astronomical moments in recent history. The moon covered the sun and the world grew dark in the middle of the day.

In honor of the day, a number of retailers and companies are offering solar eclipse deals to commemorate the event. Here are some of the best ones:

Dairy Queen : The company’s blizzards are buy one, get one free starting today. The deal runs through Sept. 3.

: The company’s blizzards are buy one, get one free starting today. The deal runs through Sept. 3. Shoney’s : Shoney’s is getting into the eclipse spirit with a free Chocolate Double Decker MoonPie for those who buy an entree item or hit the buffet at this restaurant chain. The company was also giving out free eclipse glasses.

: Shoney’s is getting into the eclipse spirit with a free Chocolate Double Decker MoonPie for those who buy an entree item or hit the buffet at this restaurant chain. The company was also giving out free eclipse glasses. Denny’s : The diner usually offers all-you-can-eat pancake for $4, but today you can get unlimited Mooncakes for the same price.

: The diner usually offers all-you-can-eat pancake for $4, but today you can get unlimited Mooncakes for the same price. Lyft : Colorado passengers — who were able to watch the full solar eclipse with 100% totality in some places — will get 30% off on select rides to certain museums.

Lyft : Colorado passengers — who were able to watch the full solar eclipse with 100% totality in some places — will get 30% off on select rides to certain museums.

Which one’s your favorite deal?