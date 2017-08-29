YouTube Redesign 2017: See the New Logo, New Look

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG ,NASDAQ: GOOGL ) announced that it was reshaping the YouTube logo.

The new logo of the popular video streaming site has one major difference that is immediately apparent in the form of the word “Tube” no longer being in a tube. The design had been part of the site’s image for years, representing a virtual TV that we can all access, with the programming of our choice, thus the “You.”

YouTube’s new logo has the company name all in black in the same font and manner the word “You” looked in the old logo. Additionally, the red and white play button that has become an iconic part of the site’s image is alongside the name.

The company notes in its blog that the logo redesign is the beginning of the company’s expansion, which includes a whole new slate of apps, functionalities and changes in design to the site. These are designed to work across various platforms.

“Soon, the YouTube player will seamlessly change shape to match the video format you’re watching, such as vertical, square or horizontal,” the company writes. “We recently added a feature that lets you view a row of suggested videos while you’re watching in full screen,” it added.

GOOG stock surged 0.8% Tuesday, while GOOGL shares grew 0.8%.