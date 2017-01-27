Friday Apple Rumors: Designer Creates Interesting iPhone 8 Concept

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of an iPhone 8 concept. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

iPhone 8 Concept: Designer Iskander Utebayev has created an interesting concept of what Apple’s next iPhone may look like, reports BGR. The designer created a sleek looking concept for the iPhone 8 that has a curved display. It’s a slim device that has a sleek look to it. One interesting idea that can be seen in the concept is the change for the camera. The concept puts the camera for the iPhone 8 inside of the AAPL logo. It’s an interesting idea, but not likely one the tech company will adopt.

iPad Anniversary: Today is the 7-year anniversary for the iPad, MacRumors notes. Apple founder Steve Jobs introduced the iPad to audiences at a media event in 2010. He called it AAPL’s “most advanced technology in a magical and revolutionary device at an unbelievable price.” The original iPad had a 9.7-inch display with a resolution of 1024 x 768. It came in 16GB, 32GB and 64GB models. The tablet was powered by the tech company’s A4 processor.

Apple Watch Music: Owners of the Apple Watch have the ability to take music with them on the go without their iPhone, reports 9to5Mac. The smartwatch has the ability to store up to 2GB of music. It all has to be in a single playlist first. It also requires an iPhone to get the music on there in the first place. The smartwatch can also be paired with wireless headphones so users can listen to the music through them. All and all, its a bit of a complicated process, but it might be worth it for those that don’t want to take their iPhone with them during their morning run.