19 Stocks That Could Get a Crypto Boost If Bitcoin Prices Rally

Goldman Sachs analyst Ben Snider has collected a group of stocks connected to crypto and blockchain that could get a boost if Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) soars again.
Let’s take a look at those companies below.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA)
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT)
- MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)
- Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)
- Square (NYSE:SQ)
- PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)
- Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)
- Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA)
- InvestView (OTCQB:INVU)
- Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)
- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)
- JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM)
- Visa (NYSE:V)
- Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK)
- Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)
- Mastercard (NYSE:MA)
- Broadridge Financial (NYSE:BR)
- IBM (NYSE:IBM)
- Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN)
Snider had the following to say about the collection of crypto-related stocks in a note sent to investors, relayed through TheStreet.com.
“On average, these stocks have outperformed the S&P 500 by 34 percentage points YTD (+46% vs. +12%) alongside an 86% rise in the price of Bitcoin and a 156% rally in the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index. The stocks lagged the market by 10 pp in the past two weeks as cryptocurrency prices dipped, but outperformed by 2 pp today. The median stock in our screen trades at twice the P/E and EV/sales valuation as the median US stock.”
So how were the stocks for this list chosen? Three factors determined the list. That includes a manual text search of relevant keywords, regression beta for share prices compared to bitcoin over the last year, as well as inclusion in several third-party blockchain indices and ETFs.
BTC was up 2.4% as of Tuesday morning and is up 88.9% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.