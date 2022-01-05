Splintershards Price Predictions: Where Will NFT Games Take the SPS Crypto?

There’s a new crypto gaining attention recently, and it doesn’t fall on CoinMarketCap’s list of the top 100 cryptocurrencies based on market capitalization. That crypto is Splintershards (CCC:SPS-USD), which became tradable in July of last year. However, the reason for the rise of Splintershards’ popularity isn’t due to any advanced technological innovations or SPS crypto. Rather, the Splintershards game has attracted fans of crypto and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) alike. Therefore, investors are intrigued by Spintershards price predictions today.
The Splintershards game was released in 2018 and preceded the release of SPS crypto. Users in the game can collect, trade and sell digital cards in the form of NFTs. These cards represent game characters that can be used to battle other characters. Furthermore, each card has unique attributes and skills. All of this is possible via blockchain technology. What makes this game different from your usual video game is that users can actually own the digital cards that they purchase. The concept of ownership is a big theme in the crypto world, and Splintershards is capitalizing on that concept.
According to DappRadar, the Splintershards game is one of the most popular games supported by blockchain technology. Additionally, the game boasts more than 300,000 active daily users.
Despite the popularity of the Splintershards game, SPS crypto has lost more than 30% of its value over the past month. It’s only reasonable that investors are curious to see where the crypto will go in 2022. Let’s dive right in.
Splintershards Price Predictions: What’s Next?
- Price Prediction has a 2o22 price prediction of 31 cents. Impressively, this prediction represents an upside of 46% from current prices. Price Prediction mentions that in the best case scenario, prices could rise to as high as 37 cents. In the worst case scenario, SPS crypto could finish 2022 at 30 cents, which still represents an upside of 41% from current prices.
- Digitalcoin has a 2022 price prediction of 29.8 cents. This prediction implies upside of 41%. The prediction was developed using Digitalcoin’s proprietary algorithm that factors in historical prices. Furthermore, Digitalcoin’s price prediction tool is currently showing a “strong sell” signal.
- Wallet Investor has a 2022 price prediction of 1.3 cents. This price prediction implies a massive 94% downside. According to Wallet Investor, SPS crypto is a “bad long-term (1-year) investment” that carries an incongruence in risk/reward. The website also notes that there are better crypto alternatives to invest in.
On the date of publication, Eddie Pan did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.