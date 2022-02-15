FEG Token Price Predictions: Where Will the Red-Hot FEG Crypto Go Next?

Crypto is not a sector investors go to for slow and steady returns. Rather, investors in this space are interested in tokens that can go on sustained, life-changing rallies. For those interested in such tokens, one interesting cryptocurrency that is picking up steam lately among investors is FEG Token (FEG-USD). Surging interest around FEG Token price predictions and where this token could be headed is leading to immense speculation on social media.
Such speculation is certainly fun to engage in, particularly for those who have been part of recent meme token rallies. Sentiment in the crypto market has returned bullish today, as various macro headwinds appear to have calmed down. For risk assets, that’s a good thing.
Certainly, FEG token is one cryptocurrency that finds itself way out on the higher end of the risk spectrum. This micro-cap coin currently carries a market capitalization of $245 million. While that may be a decently sized company, in the crypto world, this puts FEG around No. 2,850 in terms of token rankings by market cap. In other words, this is a very speculative, high-risk, high-upside pick.
That said, for those interested in where this token may be headed from here, let’s take a look at some price predictions.
FEG Token Price Predictions
For context, FEG currently trades at $0.0000000059 per token, at the time of writing. (That’s eight zeros.)
- Wallet Investor provides one-year and five-year forecasts of $0.000000009 and $0.000000019, respectively, for FEG.
- Similarly, DigitalCoinPrice suggests FEG could hit $0.00000000905 in one year and $0.0000000190 in five years.
- Finally, PricePrediction forecasts FEG could be worth $0.00000002 next year and as high as $0.00000032 in 2031.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.