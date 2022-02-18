One of Louis Navellier’s Top Stocks for 2022

Pluton Crypto Price Predictions: Where Will the Red-Hot PLU Crypto Go Next?

Pluton (PLU) is beating many other cryptocurrencies today with a massive rally

By Chris MacDonald, InvestorPlace Contributor Feb 18, 2022, 4:01 pm EST

Despite a down day in the crypto market, Pluton (PLU-USD) is soaring more than 40%. For investors in the Pluton crypto, perhaps this move is one that shouldn’t be unexpected.

Why? Because the Pluton crypto has seen a number of other significant spikes this year. On a year-to-date basis, most cryptocurrencies are down. Pluton on the other hand has more than doubled in 2022.

Part of this reason for this is its recent Coinbase listing. Alongside this jolt of exposure and accessibility, investors have a higher-liquidity token to trade, with more avenues to do so. Given Coinbase’s market share in the United States, this move has been very beneficial for PLU. Additionally, this listing provides validation for early investors.

For those interested in PLU right now, let’s dive into what the experts think.

Where Do the Experts Think Pluton Crypto Is Headed From Here?

For context, PLU currently trades at $10.80.

  • WalletInvestor provides a 1-year and 5-year price forecast of $11.47 and $21.89, respectively, for PLU.
  • Similarly, Gov.Capital thinks PLU could hit $12.96 in one year and $33.39 in five years’ time.
  • DigitalCoinPrice provides a 1-year, 3-year and 5-year price target of $18.75, $26.16, and $37.44, respectively, for this token.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

