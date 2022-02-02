Shiba Inu Price Predictions: Where Can the Metaverse Take the SHIB Crypto?

After a tumultuous month for Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD), it seems investors have returned to the pupcoin. Whale-tracking website WhaleStats reported that a number of the biggest Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) holders have been buying up SHIB. It seems the meme coin’s metaverse potential is a big reason behind its latest jump. As such, Shiba Inu price predictions are running hot as investors hope for a rebound.
So, what do you need to know about SHIB today?
Well, Shiba Inu made its triumphant return to the top 10 tokens purchased by ETH whale wallets. As per WhaleStats, a number of major crypto players have taken an interest in the meme coin of late. “Jiraiya,” an apparent Ethereum whale, purchased more than $1 million worth of SHIB recently.
JUST IN: $SHIB @Shibtoken is back among top 10 purchased tokens by 1000 biggest #ETH whale wallets
$SHIB price ups 5.0% in the past 24hrs with a current price of $0.00002162
🐶 Attention #ShibArmy! Will you be ready? 💣

— WhaleStats – the top 1000 Ethereum richlist (@WhaleStats) February 1, 2022
This obviously begs the question, why so much interest in SHIB lately?
There are several reasons to be up on the pupcoin these days, in fact. On Monday, PlaySide Studios, Australia’s largest independent video game developer, tweeted in glowing adoration of the SHIB token.
We are building something truly great together and we can't WAIT to show you what's coming!
— PlaySide Studios (@PlaysideStudios) January 31, 2022
Many suspect PlaySide’s inclusion reflects SHIB’s more serious exploration of the highly anticipated metaverse concept. Shiba Inu has been hinting at the launch of its multiplayer collectible card game for months now. The game will reportedly include its own Shiboshi non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and directly involve the SHIB currency. However, it’s unclear exactly how.
Given all the projects at work with Shiba Inu, its recent popularity is hardly a surprise. Therefore, with SHIB currently sitting at $0.0000218, let’s see where the experts think it could go from here.
Shiba Inu Price Predictions: What’s Next for SHIB?
- Wallet Investor sees Shiba Inu as a hands-down buy. Indeed, the site set a one-year forecast of $0.0000589 and a five-year prediction of $0.000210 per token for strong near-term and long-term growth.
- CryptoNewsZ is similarly bullish on SHIB. It forecasts the token will hit $0.0000623 by Q4 of this year and drop a zero to $0.00010 by 2025.
- Finally, CoinQuora is a bit more tentative on Shiba Inu. The site set a 2022 bullish range between $0.0000567 and $0.0000806. For 2023, it set a price target around $0.0007, for explosive growth. For 2025, it foresees SHIB reaching up to 9 cents per token.
