Dear Solana Crypto Fans, Mark Your Calendars for April 5

Crypto traders will want to keep an eye on Solana (SOL-USD) when April 5 gets here.
That’s when The Solana Foundation, the group behind the SOL cryptocurrency, will hold their special event in Miami. Solana Miami will start on April 5 and last through April 10. This will have it taking up a block in Wynwood.
So what can crypto traders expect to see from Solana during the event? The big focus this time around is on the community. This will have the group highlighting builders, artists, merchants, and users that take part in the SOL community.
The Solana Foundation notes that the event will include a block-long street fair with food trucks, merchants, and more. Of course, those taking part in the event will be able to make purchases with SOL.
There’s also going to be more than 21 events for people to attend with tickets to those sold separately. Another event worth noting is The Solana Foundation Hacker House in Miami. More details about these events will come out closer to the start of the festival.
Also, there’s a little something for non-fungible token (NFT) traders to watch out for as well. The Miami event will include a special NFT gallery with works from artists making use of the Solana ecosystem.
Solana crypto fans looking for more details about the event can check out this link!
SOL is 5.5% over the last 24-hour period as of Thursday morning.
Crypto traders looking for more news today are in luck!
We’ve got all the latest crypto news traders need to know about for Thursday. Among that are Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) price predictions, cryptos to consider after the crypto winter ends, as well as crypto mining stocks to watch. You can find all of this news at the following links!
More Crypto News for Thursday
- Dogecoin Price Predictions: Where Will ATMs Take the DOGE Crypto?
- 3 Cryptos to Watch Now The ‘Crypto Winter’ Is Over
- What’s the Best Crypto Mining Stock? We Found the Top 3
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.