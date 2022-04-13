ApeCoin Price Predictions: Where Will the Red-Hot APE Crypto Go Next?

Certainly one of the more interesting tokens to hit the market this year is Apecoin (APE-USD). This project, which involves the creators of high-profile non-fungible token (NFT) projects such as the Bored Ape Yacht Club, has generated incredible interest. Accordingly, this volatile token has also seen a tremendous amount of interest around ApeCoin price predictions, given the intense moves of late.
Initially listed at $1 per token, APE soared to almost $40 per token in very short order, providing early investors with incredible returns. Still trading at around $12 per token, there are many who believe another rally could be right around the corner. Why?
Well, speculation that Apecoin could be a potential Robinood (NASDAQ:HOOD) listing in the near future is the key driver many investors are watching. After all, Robinhood just announced the listing of various meme tokens that were anticipated for some time. With Apecoin’s meme status and intense following, these expectations seem realistic.
That said, this token also remains a speculative one, even for the crypto world. With this in mind, let’s dive into where the experts see APE headed from here.
ApeCoin Price Predictions
For context, APE currently trades at $12.70 per token at the time of writing.
- Wallet Investor provides one-year and five-year price forecasts of $13.43 and $22.14, respectively, for APE.
- Similarly, Gov Capital suggests APE could hit $17.72 in one year and $79.01 in five years.
- Finally, DigitalCoinPrice forecasts APE could average $18.47 in 2023 and $29.89 in 2027.
