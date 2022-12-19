Is the Stock Market Closed on Dec. 23, 2022?

Investors are wondering if the stock market is closed on Dec. 23, 2022 and we’ve got the answer they’re looking for!
The short and simple answer is that the stock market will remain open on Dec. 23, which is this coming Friday. While the stock market does close on Christmas Day, it does not close on Christmas Eve.
That’s worth noting, as sometimes the stock market will close on normal days if an observed holiday takes place over the weekend. For example, Christmas falls on a Sunday this year, which will see the stock market close on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. Since Christmas Eve isn’t a market holiday, there will be no reason to close the market on a different day.
More on Stock Market Holidays
While the stock market is closed on Dec. 26, that’s not the only date investors will want to keep in mind. They’ll also note that the stock market will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. That’s due to New Year’s Day, which is a market holiday landing on a Sunday.
The stock market typically follows federal holidays for closing, but not always. For example, markets are closed on Good Friday even though that’s not a federal holiday. On the flip side, the stock market is open on Columbus Day and Veteran’s Day even though those are federal holidays.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.