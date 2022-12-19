SPECIAL REPORT 5 Hypergrowth Stocks to Buy for 2023

Is the Stock Market Closed on Dec. 23, 2022?

Investors can still trade this coming Friday

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Dec 19, 2022, 11:31 am EST
  • Investors are wondering if the stock market is closed on Dec. 23 and we have the answer.
  • The stock market will remain open this Friday.
  • However, the market will be closed the following Monday in observance of Christmas Day.
Is the Stock Market Closed on Christmas. A toy train in front of a Christmas tree.

Source: Juliya Shangarey / Shutterstock.com

Investors are wondering if the stock market is closed on Dec. 23, 2022 and we’ve got the answer they’re looking for!

The short and simple answer is that the stock market will remain open on Dec. 23, which is this coming Friday. While the stock market does close on Christmas Day, it does not close on Christmas Eve.

That’s worth noting, as sometimes the stock market will close on normal days if an observed holiday takes place over the weekend. For example, Christmas falls on a Sunday this year, which will see the stock market close on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. Since Christmas Eve isn’t a market holiday, there will be no reason to close the market on a different day.

More on Stock Market Holidays

While the stock market is closed on Dec. 26, that’s not the only date investors will want to keep in mind. They’ll also note that the stock market will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. That’s due to New Year’s Day, which is a market holiday landing on a Sunday.

The stock market typically follows federal holidays for closing, but not always. For example, markets are closed on Good Friday even though that’s not a federal holiday. On the flip side, the stock market is open on Columbus Day and Veteran’s Day even though those are federal holidays.

Investors looking for more of the most recent stock market news will want to keep reading!

InvestorPlace is home to all of the hottest stock market stories traders need to know about on Monday! That includes everything happening with Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG), Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) and Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) stock today. You can find out more at the links below!

More Monday Stock Market News

On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2022/12/is-the-stock-market-closed-on-dec-23-2022/.

©2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC