GMBL Stock: What to Know as Esports Entertainment’s Reverse Stock Split Takes Effect

Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) stock is a hot topic among traders on Wednesday as the company undergoes a reverse stock split.
That reverse stock split goes into effect today with the company consolidating 100 shares of GMBL stock into a single share. This has it keeping the GMBL ticker but switching to CUSIP number 29667K504.
Investors will note that Esports Entertainment got approval from shareholders for the reverse stock split in January. That approval allowed for a reverse stock split ranging from 1-for-20 to 1-for-100. The company opted for the largest reverse stock split available to it.
What’s Behind The Reverse Stock Split
Another thing to keep in mind about the reverse stock split is the reason for it. Esports Entertainment underwent the split to push shares above the $1 minimum required to list on the Nasdaq Exchange. The company’s shares were trading below that and it had until March 7, 2023, to regain compliance.
It’s not uncommon to see shares of a stock drop following a reverse split. While the reverse split doesn’t often change the market capitalization of a stock, it’s still not something that markets react well to.
We’re seeing that today with shares of GMBL stock dropping 31.1% as of Wednesday morning. Even so, that still keeps it above the $1 minimum it needs to remain on the Nasdaq.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.