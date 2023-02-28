On March 2, This AI "Roadmap" Goes Live…

Two Wall Street Legends will reveal their #1 recommendations… and full "roadmap" for navigating the coming AI revolution. It all happens at the free AI Super Summit.

Thu, March 2 at 4:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
REGISTER FREE
SPECIAL REPORT 5 Hypergrowth Stocks With 10X Potential in 2023

Liquity Token Price Predictions: Where Will the LQTY Crypto Go Next?

Here's where the experts think LQTY could be headed from here

By Chris MacDonald, InvestorPlace Contributor Feb 28, 2023, 2:13 pm EST
  • Stablecoin lending protocol Liquidity Token (LQTY-USD) has surged nearly 60% today.
  • This move follows the token’s listing in Binance’s Innovation Zone.
  • Investors appear to like the increased visibility this project will receive moving forward.
Liquity Token Price Predictions - Liquity Token Price Predictions: Where Will the LQTY Crypto Go Next?

Source: WindAwake / Shutterstock

Up nearly 60% over the past 24 hours, Liquity Token (LQTY-USD) is on investors’ radar today. Indeed, given this move, it’s no surprise to see interest around Liquity Token price predictions surging.

Today’s move in this lesser-known project appears to be related to the listing of LQTY in Binance’s Innovation Zone.

This listing is likely to improve the Ethereum-based protocol’s liquidity (pardon the pun) for investors. As the native token of stablecoin lender Liquidity, LQTY is used to facilitate stablecoin loans to investors. Thus, given the concerns around both the stablecoin market as well as the crypto lending space, the project has been hit hard of late.

Indeed, any sort of positive reinforcement for this token and its underlying purpose is likely to be positive for its token price. Today’s rise appears to reflect the market’s improving view on this project.

Let’s dive into where the experts think Liquidity Token could be headed from here.

Liquity Token Price Predictions

At the time of writing, LQTY currently trades at $1.94 per token.

  • Walletinvestor provides a rather bearish one-year price prediction of 15.8 cents for LQTY.
  • Additionally, Gov Capital suggests this token may not have any value at all a year from now.
  • That said, Digitalcoinprice is much more bullish. This site lists an average LQTY price target of $4.57 for 2024 and $9.97 for 2028.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Chris MacDonald’s love for investing led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and take on a number of management roles in corporate finance and venture capital over the past 15 years. His experience as a financial analyst in the past, coupled with his fervor for finding undervalued growth opportunities, contribute to his conservative, long-term investing perspective.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2023/02/liquity-token-price-predictions-where-will-the-lqty-crypto-go-next/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC