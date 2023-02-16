The Graph Price Predictions: Where Will AI Take the GRT Crypto?

One of the top artificial intelligence (AI)-related cryptos to generate interest of late has been The Graph (GRT-USD). Accordingly, it’s little surprise to see interest around The Graph price predictions surge, as anything tied remotely to AI continues to surge.
There are plenty of obvious reasons why investors are getting excited about AI right now. This is a high-growth segment of the market that surged in interest following the pandemic. However, alongside other high-growth (and more speculative) areas of the market, The Graph and other AI-related investments plummeted during the 2022 bear market.
That said, with the rise of ChatGPT and the ability for users to actually play around with a real-world AI language model, the value proposition of AI technology has become more clear to the masses. Thus, any sort of related project, such as The Graph (which provides back-end infrastructure supporting crypto-driven AI projects), has seen a boost in demand of late.
With that said, let’s dive into where the experts think this token could be headed from here.
The Graph Price Predictions
For context, GRT currently trades at 18 cents per token at the time of writing.
- Wallet Investor provides a rather bearish one-year price forecast of $0.0227 for The Graph.
- PricePrediction, on the other hand, offers average price predictions of 33 cents in 2024 and $1.51 in 2028.
- Landing somewhere in the middle, DigitalCoinPrice provides average 2024 and 2028 price targets for GRT of 45 cents and 95 cents, respectively.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.