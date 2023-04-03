SPECIAL REPORT 5 Hypergrowth Stocks With 10X Potential in 2023

3 Investors Betting Big on China Jo-Jo Drugstores (CJJD) Stock

Dilution risk matters, and this small-cap stock is managing this risk well

By Chris MacDonald, InvestorPlace Contributor Apr 19, 2023, 3:07 pm EDT
  • Shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (CJJD) stock have surged more than 80% in today’s session.
  • This surge comes amid the termination of a previously-announced direct offering.
  • With less dilution risk, investors in this penny stock are clearly in buying mode today.
On another mixed session today, investors appear to be humming and hawing about how many large-cap stocks will perform. However, there’s outsized interest in some small-cap names today, with China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) seeing impressive buying pressure. Today, CJJD stock surged more than 80% higher, with nearly 100 times the average daily trading volume. As of writing, CJJD stock has dipped to a smaller but still significant 64% up for the day.

This move comes as the Chinese retailer and wholesale distributor of pharmaceuticals and other healthcare products made a big announcement. The company announced today that it will be terminating a previously-proposed direct offering. This offering would have seen 2.26 million shares issued alongside 4.5 million warrants. Accordingly, investors are clearly pricing in less dilution risk with the stock, resulting in a massive move.

Now, like other penny stocks with low floats, such moves are made possible during periods when demand greatly exceeds supply. Given today’s incredible volume around CJJD stock, such a move is one that may be expected.

Additionally, this is a stock with a market capitalization of around $22 million after today’s rise. Thus, retail investors looking to play momentum trades have clearly picked up on this little-known stock, with little selling pressure signaling a downtrend is forming, at least yet.

With that said, let’s dive into which big-money investors are in this stock right now.

Top 3 Institutional Investors in CJJD Stock

As per data from Yahoo Finance, here’s the list of the top three institutional investors in Jo-Jo Drugstores.

  • HHLR Advisors currently holds 403,334 shares, worth 2.2% of the company.
  • Renaissance Technologies has bought 73,316 shares of CJJD stock, for a 0.4% stake in the company.
  • Finally, Jane Street Capital has bet big on Jo-Jo drugstores, holding 31,451 shares, or around 1.2% of the outstanding stock.

On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risk.

Read More:Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Chris MacDonald’s love for investing led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and take on a number of management roles in corporate finance and venture capital over the past 15 years. His experience as a financial analyst in the past, coupled with his fervor for finding undervalued growth opportunities, contribute to his conservative, long-term investing perspective.

